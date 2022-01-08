EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock Position Decreased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,475,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,291,000 after purchasing an additional 132,336 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,504,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,625,000 after purchasing an additional 62,870 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 16.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after purchasing an additional 575,958 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 77.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,956,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

EVERTEC stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.61. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.