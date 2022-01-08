Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

EVH has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Evolent Health stock opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. Evolent Health has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $34.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $222.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolent Health will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $532,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seth Blackley sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $4,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,000 shares of company stock worth $6,175,000 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 131.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 66.1% during the second quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 490,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,349,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 31.6% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 85,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 105.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Evolent Health by 92.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

