Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVVTY opened at $132.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $137.47 and a 200-day moving average of $155.77. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $201.76.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

