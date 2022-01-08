eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $28.43 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.41.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $4,772,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of eXp World by 14.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,866 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eXp World by 144.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 26,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of eXp World during the third quarter worth $1,481,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of eXp World by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 236,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

