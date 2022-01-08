eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $272,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $303,570.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $301,950.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $322,740.00.

On Thursday, December 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $324,090.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $466,875.00.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Amundi bought a new position in shares of eXp World in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,502,000 after purchasing an additional 213,817 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in eXp World by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPI. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

