Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 337,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. The company had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exterran by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robotti Robert boosted its stake in shares of Exterran by 84.6% in the second quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 315,787 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 144,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

