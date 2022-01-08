Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,575,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,568,000 after purchasing an additional 954,905 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,368,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,932,000 after buying an additional 650,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,145,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,463,991,000 after buying an additional 506,139 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $49,214,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 274,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 273,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXR shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

NYSE:EXR opened at $217.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $107.78 and a one year high of $228.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

