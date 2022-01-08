Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given a $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) has been given a $76.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the stock’s previous close.

XOM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.88. 23,975,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,309,943. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a PE ratio of -49.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 17,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 434,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

