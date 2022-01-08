F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FNB Corporation is a diversified financial services company serving banking, trust, consumer finance and insurance customers through community banking affiliates and other subsidiaries with offices in Florida, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Tennessee. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.39.

FNB stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. F.N.B. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $13.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.27.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $321.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that F.N.B. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.74%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 7.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 542,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $123,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 591.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 278,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 237,850 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

