F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of F45 Training from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of F45 Training from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.25.

NYSE:FXLV opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.74. F45 Training has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). Equities analysts predict that F45 Training will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Gilchrist purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $260,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kennedy Lewis Management Lp purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $1,341,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 262,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,250.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXLV. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth $54,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter valued at $99,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F45 Training

