Fagan Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fagan Associates Inc. cut its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HON shares. Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.08.

HON stock opened at $210.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.61.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

