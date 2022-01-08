Fagan Associates Inc. Has $4.40 Million Stock Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fagan Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,527,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,690,000 after acquiring an additional 695,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DKNG. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.12.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $2,525,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $25.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.75. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.21 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.92.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.