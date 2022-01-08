Fagan Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fagan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,141 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 2.1% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Visa by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Visa by 2.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Visa by 29.6% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.57, for a total transaction of $1,877,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $8,362,931 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock opened at $219.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $423.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Mizuho cut their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

