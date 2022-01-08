Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Down 6.3%

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) shares fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.87 and last traded at $30.97. 69,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,980,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.69.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 3.12.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,466,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 286,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,734,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Kuvari Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,069,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,624,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Farfetch by 1,190.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 65,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 60,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

