Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmers National Banc Corp. is a one-bank holding with only one subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. They operate in one industry, domestic banking. The Bank is a full-service national bank engaged in commercial and retail banking. The Bank’s commercial banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage and installment loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, money orders, bank checks, automated teller machines and travelers checks. “

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Farmers National Banc from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $555.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Farmers National Banc has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.95 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmers National Banc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.72%.

In related news, Director Edward Muransky purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.72 per share, for a total transaction of $265,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 21,435 shares of company stock valued at $379,611 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 1,953.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 341,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 325,303 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,875,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,350,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Farmers National Banc by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 43,200 shares during the period. 41.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

