Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Down 42.5% in December

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a drop of 42.5% from the November 30th total of 755,300 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Shares of FTHM stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.02. 44,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,371. Fathom has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $56.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.50.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fathom will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTHM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fathom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, CEO Joshua Harley sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $103,094.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of Fathom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $66,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,801 shares of company stock worth $8,712,826. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 403.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $122,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 52.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

