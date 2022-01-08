Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Reaches $1.27 on Top Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00059207 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00076358 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,141.20 or 0.07549898 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00074131 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,554.56 or 0.99876762 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Fear NFTs Coin Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear NFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fear NFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

