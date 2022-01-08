Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Up 3.5%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$5.60 and last traded at C$5.60. 655 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.41.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FRX. Maxim Group began coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Fennec Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.08, a current ratio of 12.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$145.64 million and a PE ratio of -7.06.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

