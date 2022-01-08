Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) Short Interest Update

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the November 30th total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 896.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 95,018 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $1,423,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ferroglobe by 16.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,576,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 371,916 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferroglobe during the second quarter worth approximately $292,000. 26.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,555. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.76. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

