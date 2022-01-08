Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.24.

FRRVY stock opened at $30.19 on Friday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

