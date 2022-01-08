FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.
About FIBRA Macquarie México
