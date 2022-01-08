FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Down 29.7% in December

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the November 30th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

