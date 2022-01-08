Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,947,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 38,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $129.79 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.20 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.36.

