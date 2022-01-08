Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Stake Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter worth $285,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 287.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 303,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 26,289 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $128.49 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $99.20 and a one year high of $138.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.38.

