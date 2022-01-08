Fiduciary Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 75.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 194.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of Copart stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.87.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.40.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.