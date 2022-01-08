Fiduciary Planning LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lowered its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 10,267.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dorman Products by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $108.09 on Friday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.30 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 7,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.60, for a total value of $770,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $440,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

