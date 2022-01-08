Fiduciary Planning LLC Increases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 75.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,678,000 after acquiring an additional 606,287 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $182,535,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,120,000 after acquiring an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $109,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,895,000 after purchasing an additional 228,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.15.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $461.43 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $479.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.66. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.35%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

