Fiduciary Planning LLC Sells 2,075 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Fiduciary Planning LLC cut its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Alaska Air Group comprises 0.6% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fiduciary Planning LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter valued at about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,396,000 after acquiring an additional 69,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

NYSE ALK opened at $55.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.13 and a beta of 1.63. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $268,368.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

