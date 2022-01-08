Financial Advisory Group Buys 47 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Financial Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth $449,404,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,068,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,143 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,546,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,671,000 after purchasing an additional 555,431 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,767 shares of company stock worth $28,451,649. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.72. The stock had a trading volume of 25,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.55 and its 200-day moving average is $216.02. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.