Financial Contrast: Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) versus Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) and Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

75.4% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Environmental Impact Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Vir Biotechnology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Vir Biotechnology and Environmental Impact Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vir Biotechnology 1 2 3 0 2.33 Environmental Impact Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus price target of $97.50, indicating a potential upside of 189.92%. Given Vir Biotechnology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vir Biotechnology is more favorable than Environmental Impact Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Environmental Impact Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vir Biotechnology -35.98% -13.73% -9.47% Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vir Biotechnology and Environmental Impact Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vir Biotechnology $76.37 million 57.63 -$298.67 million ($0.87) -38.65 Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Environmental Impact Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vir Biotechnology.

Summary

Vir Biotechnology beats Environmental Impact Acquisition on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc., a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis. The company has grant agreements with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and National Institutes of Health; an option and license agreement with Brii Biosciences Limited and Brii Biosciences Offshore Limited; a collaboration and license agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Visterra, Inc.; license agreements with The Rockefeller University and MedImmune, Inc.; collaboration with WuXi Biologics and Glaxo Wellcome UK Ltd.; and a collaborative research agreement with Generation Bio., as well as GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Biologicals SA., and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. It also has a manufacturing agreement with Samsung Biologics Co.,Ltd. for the manufacture of SARS-COV-2 antibodies for potential COVID-19 treatment; and clinical collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for chronic hepatitis B virus. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Environmental Impact Acquisition

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.