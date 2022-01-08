Financial Review: First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) & Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Veris Residential 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $21.42, suggesting a potential upside of 45.39%. Given First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Veris Residential.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential -8.54% -7.28% -2.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Veris Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Veris Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and Veris Residential’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Veris Residential $313.56 million 5.65 -$51.39 million ($0.41) -47.49

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veris Residential.

Summary

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust beats Veris Residential on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Veris Residential Company Profile

Veris Residential, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services. The Commercial and Other Real Estate and Multi-Family Real Estate Portfolio segments provides leasing, property management, acquisition, development, construction, and tenant-related services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

