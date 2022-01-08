Financial Review: Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) & Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) and Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Local Bounti shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Limoneira shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Limoneira shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Local Bounti and Limoneira, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Local Bounti 0 0 3 0 3.00 Limoneira 0 0 4 0 3.00

Local Bounti currently has a consensus price target of $9.33, suggesting a potential upside of 84.82%. Limoneira has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 62.32%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than Limoneira.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Local Bounti and Limoneira’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Limoneira $164.56 million 1.69 -$16.43 million ($0.38) -41.34

Local Bounti has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Limoneira.

Profitability

This table compares Local Bounti and Limoneira’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Local Bounti N/A N/A N/A Limoneira -3.70% -3.09% -1.53%

Summary

Local Bounti beats Limoneira on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Local Bounti

Leo Holdings III Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Local Bounti.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops. The Agribusiness division also includes core operations of farming, harvesting, lemon packing and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

