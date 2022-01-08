Financial Review: Solera National Bancorp (SLRK) & Its Rivals

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS: SLRK) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Solera National Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 44.79% N/A N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 27.45% 11.89% 1.20%

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solera National Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million $5.93 million 5.00 Solera National Bancorp Competitors $6.79 billion $1.19 billion 11.82

Solera National Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp. Solera National Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Solera National Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Solera National Bancorp Competitors 1585 7480 6750 361 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 1.08%. Given Solera National Bancorp’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Solera National Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Solera National Bancorp competitors beat Solera National Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Through its subsidiary, it offers financial products and services for small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, foundations, and non-profit organizations. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.