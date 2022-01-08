First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp distinguished itself by providing innovative marketing strategies and novel products to attract clients. Besides the branches and lending offices, the Corporation has offered a telephone information service called Telebanco since 1983. This was the first telebanking service offered in Puerto Rico. The Corporation’s clients have access to an extensive ATM network all over the world. The Corporation was the first in Puerto Rico to open on weekends and the first to offer in-store branches to its clients. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

FBP opened at $15.96 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 62.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in First BanCorp. by 34.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

