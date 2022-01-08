First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

Shares of FCBC opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. First Community Bankshares has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $36.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $599.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.50.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. The business had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Community Bankshares will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCBC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First Community Bankshares by 10.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

