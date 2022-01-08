First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 26,410 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,410 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,164.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

