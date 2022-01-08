First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3,930.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 27,830 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 117,212 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,279,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.6% during the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 89,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,818,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,303,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT opened at $360.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $99.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on LMT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

