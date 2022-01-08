First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $11.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,883 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the third quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.86. 11,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.16. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.89 and a twelve month high of $83.47.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.