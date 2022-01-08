First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $16.11 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 356.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $16,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 38,781 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,514.0% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 199,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 182,845 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 507.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 49,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.40. 3,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,750. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.