First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $52.46 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 465.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 942,014 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 1.7% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gilead Sciences worth $52,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 232,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.39 and a 12-month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GILD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

