First Horizon Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,379 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,498 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 1.0% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.26.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

