First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,398 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000.

VOO stock opened at $428.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $429.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $413.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

