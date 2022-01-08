First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 109,016 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 379,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 109,016 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 32,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. 1,887,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,639,594. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Truist reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

