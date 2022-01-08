First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,266,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 3,432,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.02. 10,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.34. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.31.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

