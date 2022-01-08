First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lowered its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $494,000. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.017 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

