First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 108.2% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

FTA stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 30.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

