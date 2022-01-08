First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Short Interest Up 108.2% in December

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,800 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the November 30th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
FTA stock opened at $70.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96. First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $71.92.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.353 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.
