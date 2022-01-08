First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) Trading Up 0.8%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NYSEARCA:AIRR) was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.40 and last traded at $45.21. Approximately 22,174 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 68,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82.

