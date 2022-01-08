First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Stock Position Lowered by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lessened its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,355 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 361.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $54.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

