FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) Shares Down 0.3%

FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.43 and last traded at $25.43. 62 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF (NYSEARCA:KOCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,000. FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned 86.02% of FIS Knights of Columbus Global Belief ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

