Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,100 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the November 30th total of 749,700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 229,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Five Point from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Five Point by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 537,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 79,594 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five Point by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 9,969 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 9.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 22.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 92,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,190,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,783,000 after acquiring an additional 439,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FPH traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.52. 96,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,284. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.43. Five Point has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The company has a market capitalization of $973.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.40.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.70 million for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 9.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

About Five Point

Five Point Holdings LLC engages in the development and design of mixed-use, master-planned communities that combine residential, commercial, retail, educational, and recreational elements with public amenities. It operates through the following segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial.

