Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) Shares Down 0.5%

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FLGMF) shares fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.14 and last traded at $19.20. 2,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 3,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FLGMF. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.60.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is a newly-created, internally-managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio and Tennessee; including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

